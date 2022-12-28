Modalities of delimitation drill need to be discussed with stakeholders: AASU

Guwahati, Dec 28: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has welcomed the Election Commission of India’s decision to initiate the delimitation exercise of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam even as it said that the modalities of the constituency delimitation process have to be discussed with all stakeholders.

Reacting to the decision of the apex poll body, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, “We welcome the move, but we feel that the modalities and rules that would be framed for the constituency delimitation exercise need to be discussed with all stakeholders.”

Bhattacharjya further said the delimitation exercise should be conducted in such a manner that the “political rights and future of the indigenous people of Assam are safeguarded.”

“In this regard, we need to keep strict vigil on the constituency delimitation process which should be in the interests of the indigenous people of Assam,” the AASU leader said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam in accordance with Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The decision was taken in pursuance to a request from the Union ministry of law and justice.

Opposition party, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also welcomed the ECI’s decision to initiate the constituency delimitation process in Assam.

“We welcome the move. At the same time, we hope that the exercise is conducted in a democratic manner. The ECI needs to ascertain that the delimitation exercise includes proper representation of people belonging to all castes and communities,” AIUDF general secretary Karimuddin Barbhuiya said.

“We will make suggestions from the party within the given time-frame for which a committee has been formed to look into all aspects,” Barbhuiya said.

On the other hand, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Bhupen Kumar Borah said that there was no reason for the Opposition party to have any issues with the fresh delimitation exercise if it was done in accordance with the modalities, procedures and rules.

“However, if the modalities and procedures of the delimitation exercise are not adhered to, we will be compelled to move the court and resort to a democratic agitation,” Borah warned.

The delimitation exercise in Assam, which was highlighted as an issue with a sensitive nature by the Supreme Court, had been kept on hold since 2008.

Earlier this month, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had clarified that the reason for the delimitation exercise being kept on hold was due to an earlier submission by the state government that there could be law-and-order problems if the exercise was undertaken.