Warner’s double ton in 100th Test powers hosts to big lead

Melbourne, Dec 27: Facing pressure to retain his place in Australia’s team, David Warner defied his critics and heatwave conditions with a spectacular return to form, scoring a memorable 200 in his 100th test.

Leading the three-match series 1-0, Australia had resumed at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday at 45-1 in sunny conditions in reply to South Africa’s lacklustre first-innings total of 189.

By stumps, Australia was 386-3, an overall lead of 197, with Alex Carey not out on nine and Travis Head unbeaten on 48.

While Australia is in a strong position, two of the home side’s pace bowlers, Mitchell Starc and first-innings hero Cameron Green, are nursing finger injuries ahead of South Africa’s second innings.

Steve Smith (85) and Warner (200 retired hurt) shared an entertaining third-wicket partnership of 239 runs, as Australia took control of the match in stifling conditions. Smith’s exit at 314-3 was followed by Warner’s dramatic departure 15 runs later, retired hurt due to cramp, with the crowd of 42,614 on their feet.

England’s Joe Root is the only other player in Test history to score a double century in his 100th Test.

“It was an amazing knock and nice to be up the other end for a large chunk of it,” Smith said.

“The more he started to cramp, the more shots he started to play.

“It was energy-sapping. It was a tough day in terms of the heat. It was a pretty strange finish to the day. Boys were cramping left, right and centre.” Ever the showman, Warner tried to shrug off leg cramps, leaping in the air to celebrate his 200, before immediately buckling at the knees.

Unable to continue after crunching 16 fours and two sixes in his 254-ball knock in 99-degree Fahrenheit heat, Warner limped off with medical staff assisting him. The 36-year-old opener took the last few steps unassisted before crashing to the turf as soon as he crossed the boundary rope, looking elated and exhausted.

Asked if Warner should play on at test level, Smith said: “I don’t see any reason why he can’t continue playing.” The feisty left-hander scored his 25th test century and first since January 2020 off 144 deliveries, pulling a short ball to the leg-side boundary before launching into extravagant celebrations in the post-lunch session Tuesday.

Warner leapt into the air, waved his bat and blew a kiss to wife Candice in the crowd. (AP)