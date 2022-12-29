BSF-Meghalaya police foil smuggling bid, arrest Bangladeshi national

Shillong, Dec 29: Troops of 4th Battalion of the BSF, Meghalaya Frontier, seized clothing items worth Rupees 11 lakhs from the International Border of East Khasi Hills which were brought there in a pick-up truck for further crossing over to Bangladesh, according to a Press release

In another incident, troops of 43 Battalion of the BSF in a joint operation with Meghalaya Police in the bordering area of South Garo Hills apprehended a Bangladesh national who illegally entered inside India with an intention of smuggling consignment from India to Bangladesh.

Apprehended person revealed his identity as Md Asherul Hoque (20), resident of village Bhawanipur, district Netrakona, Bangladesh. Blankets, cosmetics items, liquor and other miscellaneous items were recovered from his possession.

Continuing its efforts to keep the International border smuggling-free, BSF troops have seized clothing and cosmetics items worth Rupees 99 lakhs in the month of December 2022.