Girls’ hostel inaugurated in Nongstoin

Nongstoin, Dec 30: MLA of Nongstoin and Chairman of State Law Commission, Macmillan Byrsat on December 30 inaugurated a girls’ hostel which is located at Pyndengrei village and funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. It has been built at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore.

Speaking in the programme, Macmillan Byrsat informed that the project was earlier intended to shift to another district but after his intervention, the project was kept in the district for the welfare of the students.

Macmillan told that the village Dorbar, Social Welfare Committee of Pyndengrei and the Sport Club will run the hostel and assured that he would be in hand to hand with them to provides all other facilities which were yet to be sanctioned.

Gabriel Wahlang, MDC of Nongstoin lauded the effort taken by the Macmillan Byrsat in transforming the different villages under Nongstoin Constituency and the state as a whole.