PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Dec 30: The last rites of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar on Friday morning.

Heeraben passed away at the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she was admitted on Wednesday for some heart-related problems.

Narendra Modi and his elder brother, Somabhai, gave the ‘agnidah’ to the mortal remains of Heeraben.

Former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela personally condoled with the Prime Minister at the crematorium.

The Prime Minister flew down early in the morning from Delhi and paid floral tributes to his mother.

The Vadnagar town will remain shut for the day as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Vadnagar traders Association has appealed to the members to keep shutters down.

Union Surface and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari while paying tributes said in his tweet, “May his soul rest in peace, and I pray to god to give strength to the family to endure the pain.”

Congress party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Heeraben by saying, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paying condolences, has said, “For any son’s mother in the entire world, mother’s demise is unbearable for any son, I am sad to hear the news.”

Congress party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paying tribute tweeted, “May god give strength to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family to face the demise of Heeraben.” (IANS)