flybig connects Itanagar to Guwahati with Rs 1111 inaugural fare

Guwahati, Dec 31: In conjunction with the UDAN initiative, flybig, has become India’s first newest regional airline to start operation from the Donyi Polo airport ,Itanagar the capital of Arunachal Pradesh from January 15th, 2022.

flybig will be connecting Itanagar to Guwahati with a direct daily morning flight (except Wednesday) on its ATR aircraft with inaugural fare of Rs 1111. flybig will also provide onwards connections to other three destinations on its network, according to a Press release.

Itanagar will be the 10th destination on flybig network; while the third destination in Arunachal Pradesh alone. Flybig also flies six days a week to Tezu and seven days to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh from Guwahati.

While announcing the Itanagar operation, Chief Managing Director of flybig Saanjay Mandavia said, “We are honoured to commence our operations from Itanagar under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji’s flagship UDAN scheme. Right from the beginning flybig’s motto has been to provide connectivity to destinations that were hitherto not accessible by air, and operations to Itanagar is just another step in that direction.”

Welcoming flybig’s initiative to provide air connectivity to Itanagar to the rest of the nation, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu said, “We are grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for fulfilling the dream of Arunachal Pradesh people to get air connectivity after 75 years of India’s Independence. We express gratitude to flybig for providing third and the most crucial connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.”