Parties barring NPP, BJP hold meeting at Lahkmen Rymbui’s residence

Shillong, March 3: A fractured mandate have apparently triggered confabulations among various political parties in Meghalaya even though National People’s Party led by Conrad Sangma has staked claimed to form the next government in the state on the strength of being the largest party with 26 MLAs supported by two BJP MLAs and one Independent legislator.

The block led by Conrad Sangma has now support of 29 MLAs out of 59 elected MLAs and still sort of one MLA to attain simple majority. Election could not be held in one constituency because of death of the UDP candidate.

Meanwhile, newly-elected MLAs of United Democratic Party (UDP), Congress, TMC, HSPDP, PDF and VPP were meeting at outgoing state home minister and UDP MLA Lahkmen Rymbui’s residence in the city on Friday. TMC leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma was also present among the MLAs.

Though UDP is a former ally in the erstwhile Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by the NPP, it is not known if the party has been sounded by the NPP for its support in formation of the next government or not.

EArlier, TMC leader Mukul Sangma said the game was still on as far forming an alliance sans BJP and NPP. Informing that he has already held discussion with several other parties and independent MLAs, Mukul Sangma pointed out that the mandate is hung and it is not in favour of any political party