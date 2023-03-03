Supermarket owned by family of footballer Lionel Messi attacked by gunmen

A superstore owned by the family of soccer superstar Lionel Messi in Argentina came under attack by two gunmen who also left a note threatening him.

Two men reportedly fired bullets at the closed superstore belonging to the in-laws of Messi. A threat note left behind read, “Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he won’t take care of you”.

Police said that 14 bullets were fired at the store by the two unidentified gunmen into the metallic façade of the store.

Pablo Javkin, who is the mayor of Rosario where the superstore is located, confirmed that the store belonged to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Messi. The couple has three children. Mayor said that the attack was done to create chaos in the city.

“Here, what’s sought is the repercussions, it’s perfidious,” he said. “What story goes more quickly viral in the world than an attack on Messi?”

A witness said that two men arrived on a motorbike when it was pitch dark at night. He said that one of them got off from the bike and fired shots at the store.

Pablo Javkin said “This has been going on for some time. We have five security forces operating in Rosario yet they can do this because no one is chasing them.”

Rosario is a port city on the Parana river that has gradually become a nerve center for drug trafficking and the most violent city in Argentina.