Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

Shillong, March 4: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia will be produced in court today for his bail plea. Sisodia was arrested on February 26 on allegations of corruption and irregularities in framing of Delhi Excise Policy.

He was sent to five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). AAP has been alleging that BJP was using the central premier agency against the political rivals. However CBI claimed it has proof of corruption in the excise policy allegedly framed to benefit few people.

Sisodia moved to the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for regular bail plea for which will be heard at 2 pm today on the last day of CBI remand. Elaborate security arrangements have been made around the court to avoid any untoward incident and many AAP workers are expected to visit the area in support of Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet after allegations were leveled against him. He held a total of 18 portfolios including Excise.

Sisodia in his bail application has said that keeping him in custody will serve “no fruitful purpose”.