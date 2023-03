Shillong, Match 4: The Special Cell of Meghalaya Police, Anti Narcotics Task Firce (ANTF), East Khasi Hills, apprehended one male and female near Children’s Hospital, Rynjah, here yesterday with contraband heroin in their possession.

The ANTF recovered nine soap cases containing 119.71 gms of heroin, three mobile phones, one Scooty (ML05X-0658) and cash of Rs 2.40 lakh in cash.