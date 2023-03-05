SCL 1st Division: Raj Bhawan get better of Nongkesh United

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 4: Raj Bhawan beat Nongkesh United by 21 runs in the First Division match of the Shillong Cricket League at the MCA Polo Ground on Saturday. Sent in to bat first, Raj Bhawan scored a competitive 169 for the loss of nine wickets riding on Vishal Konwar’s 52 runs of 46 balls and Kiran Ram’s 22 runs of 35 balls. For Nongkesh, Richmond Nongdhar (2/23) and Iateilang Shangpliang (2/14) were the pick of the bowlers. In response, Nongkesh were bowled out for 148 in 31.1 overs. Baremdor Lyting top scored with 47 of 67 balls, while Nongdhar made 33 runs of 27 balls in the losing cause. For Raj Bhawan, Player of Match Dawa Waiba was the wrecker in chief with figures of 4/27. Robin Chettri too claimed a four-fer, ending the match with figures of 4/30.