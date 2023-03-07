Huge cash recovered from your party’s MLA, why no arrest yet: Kejriwal asks Modi

Quoting a tweet about a Karnataka BJP MLA linked to a cash haul being granted interim bail by the High Court, Kejriwal said, ” Prime Minister Ji, nothing was found in the raid at Manish Sisodia’s house. He was arrested after imposing all the sections of the CBI and ED. So much cash was found from your party’s MLA. Why was he not arrested?”

In the same tweet, he added in Hindi, “Now you don’t ever talk about fighting corruption. It does not suit you.”

Earlier in the day, hitting out at the Prime Minister over the arrests of two former ministers – Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal said, “A country where the Prime Minister jails people who provide good education and good health and facilities to people and supports those who rob the country, it is worrying.”

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Kejriwal urged people to perform Puja after the Holi celebrations for the ‘country’s worrisome conditions’. “I will meditate and pray for the country tomorrow. If you also think what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing is wrong and you, too, are worried about the country, then I urge you, after celebrating Holi, please take out time to pray for the country”, said Kejriwal.

Emphasising that he is not worried for Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal said that Sisodia gave a model of education to the country and Jain gave the model of primary healthcare which brought epic changes in both the education and health sectors.

“They are very brave. They can die for the country. No one can break their resolve. I am worried about the state of the country”, he added.