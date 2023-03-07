Megha-Tropiques-1 satellite to crash today; Know where it will fall

Shillong, March 7: An Indian satellite named ‘Megha-Tropiques-1’ will crash today after serving for over a decade.

The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite was launched by The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on October 12 in 2011 jointly with French space agency, CNES. Its work was to monitor tropical weather and climate studies.

Megha in Sanskrit is ‘cloud’ and Tropiques in French means ‘tropics’.

There is no need to worry as the satellite will not fall on any part of the earth but will burn in the skies soon after entering Earth’s atmosphere.

ISRO in a statement said, “The satellite has continued to provide valuable data services for more than a decade, supporting regional and global climate models till 2021,”.