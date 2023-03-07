SCL Div1: Matri Sangha beat Young Guns

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 6: In the match between Matri Sangha SC and Young Guns CC, the latter won the toss and chose to bat first. Matri Sangha toppled out Young Guns for a paltry 97/10 in 24.4 overs.Sameer Thapa top scored with 24 off 18 while Jameel Shah contributed 14 off 17. Ravi Sunar picked 4 for 8 in 6 while Kishore Bhowmick grabbed 3 for 15 in 6, making it an ideal hunting ground for Matri Sangha bowlers. In reply Matri Sangha chased down the total in 20 overs scoring 99/3. Pallab Endow scored 47 off 44 balls, while Gaurav Dutta scored 20 in 44. Ganesh Sahani and Beeru Chettri both got a wicket each.Matri Sangha won the match by 7 wickets. Ravi Sunar was awarded the man of the match for his incredible bowling spell of 4 for 8.