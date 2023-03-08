President to visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

The state administration has started preparations for President’s security on her visit. This will be Murmu’s first visit to the Golden Temple after assuming office as President of India.

According to the itinerary, the President would visit the Golden Temple at 12.30 p.m. and later pay tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. She will also visit the Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath Sthal.