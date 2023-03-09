India vs Australia 4th Test: PM Modi, Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese watch cricket

SPORTS
By The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM of Australia Anthony Albanese watched the fourth India-Australia Test Match at Motera’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on its first day.

Before the start of the match, Modi and Albanese met with the players and wished them luck. Over 1 lakh spectators are expected at the stadium to watch the cricket match.

Australian PM Albanese is on a four-day visit to India. He arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad yesterday on Wednesday. It is the fourth meeting between Modi and Albanese.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.