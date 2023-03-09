New Meghalaya Speaker pledges fair opportunity to all MLAs in House

Shillong, Mar 9: Newly-elected Meghalaya Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma said that his long stint of close relations with former Lok Sabha Speaker, late Purno A. Sangma will help him in the conduct of the business of the House.

“My relation with the former late Lok Sabha Speaker was more political and not on parliamentary procedures. As many may have observed, I have been associated with him during his lifetime for more than 35 years before he passed away,” Sangma told reporters after being elected as the Speaker unopposed during the special session of the Assembly here on Thursday.

According to him, he had the privilege and opportunity to be by his side (late Sangma) and also learnt from him all the parliamentary procedures firsthand which may help him in the process of sitting in the chair of the Speaker.

“I hope that as the Speaker I will be able to give a free and fair chance to all the participating legislators to help bring about transformation to our beloved State,” Sangma said while also stating that this is the first time he is sitting here in the Speaker’s chair.

He further stated that he will also make sure that all MLAs are treated fairly and impartially.

The Speaker also said that his priority will be to do justice and be fair in all the proceedings of this House.

Meanwhile, Sangma informed that he is already in touch with an organisation, Delhi Parliamentary Research Society, for conducting an orientation programme, especially to the newly-elected MLAs.

“The orientation programme will give the newly-elected legislators some insight into how the parliamentary procedures are done and how the members should conduct themselves. I have asked if a one-day orientation programme can be conducted before the budget session,” he said.

Sangma further added they can conduct a proper orientation programme or physical training after the budget session.