I was sexually assaulted by my father: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, March 11: The Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, claimed on Saturday that she was sexually assaulted by her father when she was a child.
“While hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a lesson to such men who abuse women and children, and how I can help women get their rights,” Maliwal added.
The programme was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Canada’s acting High Commissioner Amanda Strohan, among others, who gave away the awards to 90 women for their excellent work.
Among the prominent faces who won the awards were tennis ace Sania Mirza, India U-19 cricketer Sonia Mendiya and hockey player Mumtaz Khan. Women officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, BRO, BSF, CRPF, CISF, Indian Coast Guard and Delhi Police were also honoured on the occasion.
Awards were also given to 31 woman bus drivers of DTC along with some common people for their bravery and extraordinary work.
IANS
