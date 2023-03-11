The Meghalaya men’s football team were given a parade through the city on Friday to celebrate their achievement of finishing second in the recent National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The roadshow was organised by the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs from Mawlai Madan Heh to Fire Brigade Ground in Laitumkhrah and the players were accompanied by dancers and bikers along the route. The players were also presented with cheques.