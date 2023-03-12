Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehalata dies at 91

Shillong, March 12: Mother of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit died at the age of 91 today morning.

Madhuri Dixit was very close to her mother Snehalata Dixit who died at the former’s residence in Mumbai. The cause of the death is yet to be determined.

Last rites of Madhuru Dixit mother will be performed at Worli crematorium today at around 3 pm.

In a joint statement, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene shared the tragic news. The statement read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.”

On her 90th birthday last year, Madhuri Dixit had shared a post for her mother on Instagram with a photo of both. The post read, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s befriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness.”