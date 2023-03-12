SCL Super Division: Rangkynsai beat United XI

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 11: Rangkynsai CC defeated United XI by 3 wickets in the Super Division match of the Shillong Cricket League at the MCA Polo Ground on Saturday. Electing to bat first, United XI could only manage 109 in 32.4 overs. Krishna Thapa (32 runs of 40 balls) and Jason J Lamare (30 runs of 52 balls) were the top performers with the bat for United XI. For Rangkynsai, Kishan Lyngdoh (3/18) and Chaman Pushp (2/17) were the pick of the bowlers. In response, Rangkynsai overhauled United XI’s total in just 17.5 overs and scored 110 for the loss of seven wickets. Lyngdoh top scored with 48 runs of 29 balls, while Rahul Shah made 20 runs of 18 balls. Lokesh Turha (3/24) and Lamare (2/18) were the top bowlers for United XI. Lyngdoh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round perfomance.