Meghalaya Assembly Budget Session from Mar 20

Shillong, Mar 13: The Budget Session of Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled from March 20 to 28. Budget will be presented on March 23. This was informed by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Thomas Sangma on Monday.

Informing this after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, the Assembly speaker said the election of the Deputy Speaker will be held on the first day of the budget session and the budget will be presented on March 23.

He also informed that the BAC has decided to cut down the private member days to two this session while the number of days for government business will be five.