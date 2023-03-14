Anurag Thakur questions Rahul Gandhi’s low attendance in Lok Sabha

“… Rahul Gandhi claims that he is not given the opportunity to speak in the Parliament whereas his attendance in Lok Sabha is lower than the average attendance,” the Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur told the mediapersons.

The Minister further said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for making such remarks on foreign soil.

“He should immediately apologise to the Parliament, farmers, jawans, labourers and women,” Thakur added.

The Union Minister said that India is emerging as a global superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “… but on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Cambridge cries and London lies’ continues. He is not leaving any chance to insult India on foreign soil,” Thakur said.