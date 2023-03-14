‘Ethics and society’ team responsible for AI moderation laid off by Microsoft

Shillong, March 14: Tech giant Microsoft has laid off an entire team of ‘ethics and society’ responsible for Artificial Intelligence (AI) moderation. The move comes soon after the company laid off 10,000 employees across the world.

As per reports, the work of the team which was laid off was responsible for maintaining rules and principles to govern the company’s AI initiatives.

In a statement, the company said “Microsoft is committed to developing AI products and experiences safely and responsibly, and does so by investing in people, processes, and partnerships that prioritize this. Over the past six years, we have increased the number of people across our product teams and within the Office of Responsible AI who, along with all of us at Microsoft, are accountable for ensuring we put our AI principles into practice. We appreciate the trailblazing work the Ethics & Society did to help us on our ongoing responsible AI journey.”

The recent layoff will leave the company without a team for ensuring AI principals and rules. It has been learnt that Microsoft has been expanding its in-house AI. Microsoft had recently announced that it would lay off 10,000 employees worldwide.