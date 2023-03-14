Paul Lyngdoh inaugurates Ist Meghalaya Internatioanl Film Festival

Shillong, March 14: The first Meghalaya International Film Festival kickstarted today at the Soso Tham auditorium here.

Renowned film stars Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri, Moon Moon Sen among others were present at the occasion. Film maker Onir and Nathaniel Kharkongor also graced the occasion..

Hosted by the Meghalaya Film Makers Association the 4-day festival promises to showcase several award winning films from across the globe and the country.

Inaugurating the event, Meghalaya’s Minister for Art & Culture Paul Lyngdoh said this was the beginning of many eventful steps for film making in Meghalaya and the government will ensure there are enough cinema halls to showcase the locally made films. He also expressed firm hope that one day films from Meghalaya would make it to the Oscars too since “we have so many stories to tell the world.”

Director Tourism CVD Diengdoh said the MIFF was a good initiative as Meghalaya could provide a good destination for film makers. In other words Film Tourism can be promoted.

Earlier Commander Shangpliang journalist and film maker and Engineer Shullet who are the movers and shakers behind the MFMA welcomed the guests from the film industry and also urged the Govt of Meghalaya to give due priority to encourage film making which they said could be a great employment opportunity for the youth.

Adil Hussain expressed his happiness at visiting Meghalaya where he had made the film Lorni the Flaneur four years ago. He urged film makers to invest in quality films and to avoid making trashy films which he likened to fast food that causes I’ll health.