Women should get reservation in Parliament: Union Minister Dr Athawale

Guwahati, March 14 : The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Ramdas Athawale, said that women are doing well in every field of and they should get reservations in both the houses of the Parliament.

Dr Athawale was addressing students and faculty members of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya today at the Central Auditorium of the University.

He also paid floral tribute at the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar at the USTM campus, according to a USTM Press release.

Addressing a big gathering of students and teachers, the Minister said, “Women are doing well

everywhere; they must get reservations in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If women are educated, the

entire society will be educated, and eventually, the nation will be educated”.

Dr Athawale invited USTM to send students’ names for scheduled cast scholarships and assured them

that the Government would help. He said he was extremely delighted to see the beautiful campus of

USTM and offered a helping hand for the development of the University.

During the interactive session, USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque submitted a project proposal on “I

Can I Will Academy: A Higher Educational Residential Institute for Divyangjan Students”. The I

Can I Will Academy was started by USTM in 2018 – a flagship initiative of the University where

flexible courses were introduced for differently-abled persons. The proposal includes residential

facilities that will cater to the special needs of the divyangjan students.

Earlier, welcoming the Union Minister and others present, Shri Mahbubul Hoque said that Dr

Athwale’s acceptance of the invitation from USTM within a day’s notice shows his strong affinity

with educational institutions. “His humble background with a long inspiring journey motivates

many”.

He said that the I Can I Will Academy is a priority project of USTM. In the coming days, we

will also request other organizations to come forward and adopt at least 20 physically challenged

persons in their respective organizations.