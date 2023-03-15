Amid milk shortage, Karnataka reduces quantity for same price

Shillong, March 15: In wake of severe shortage of milk in Karnataka, the state government has reduced the size of packaging instead of increasing the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF) has been hit with the milk shortage for the past sometime. However the body came up with a unique solution of decreasing the size of the milk packets instead of increasing its price.

KMF sells two types of milk packets under the brand name ‘Nandini’. While the cost of 1 liter packet is Rs 50, the one for 500 ml packet is Rs 24. Now the KMF is selling 900 ml packet for Rs 50 and 450 ml packet for Rs 24 which is likely to have little impact on the common man.

Price of milk is ever increasing in the country as one of the biggest brands Amul also raised the price in the recent past. Rs 3 were raised by the milk giant in February for 1 liter packet.

After the revision, Amul Gold is priced at Rs 66 per litre. Amul Taaza is sold at Rs 54 per liter, Amul cow milk Rs 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk is now priced at Rs 70 per litre.