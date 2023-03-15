Ri Bhoi DC moved against ‘encroachment by Assam’ at Nongwah-Mawtamur

Nongpoh, March 15: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) Ki Khun ki Hajar ka Hima Sohiong (JAC of the inhabitants of Hima Sohiong) has moved the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district expressing their concern regarding illegal encroachment of Assam Government in Nongwah-Mawtamur.

In memorandum submitted to the DC, the JAC has flagged the following point:

1. Nongwah- Mawtamur falls under Hima Sohiong since 1874 which was then called the Hima Nongwah Mawtamur (Nongwah Mawtamur State).

2. The boundary and villages of Nongwah-Mawtamur are mentioned as:

i. East Hima Mylliem Old Tesku, New Tesku, Umsohpai, Umlaniang, Um Sarang, Karbalu, Pilangkata, Nongspung, Larmati and Lum langmai.

ii. West-Hima Jirang and Hima Nongspung- Nongwah Mawlein, Wah Synon, Umjerkew, Umsaliang Umshru, Kurlong, Gonpati, Umring and Umtyrlet.

iii. North Kamrup District- Pilangku ‘A’, Pilangku ‘B’, Um Lathu, Umsen, Umjong, Pangker ‘A’, Pangker ‘B’, Pangker C’, Nongsohmylleng, Mawtyngkong, Damupahon, Nongtariah, Jalut, Paham, Kyntem Nongmalieh, Gorobhanga Rim, Gorobhanga Thymmai, Bal Pahamjula, Garogulit, Ranigate, Gulbaria, Accoland Area, Curchuk, Nagrabil, Lokhra, Wahummariong, Umtyrnga, Ullubari, and Beltola.

iv. South Hima Khatsaw-Phra Hima Nongkhlaw – Lailad Rim, Jalithem, Jalilum, Nongladew, Birthem, Birlum, Umsong, Mawpnar and Nongwah Mawtamur.

3. On September 1, 2022 the Government of Assam started the road construction inside the territory of Nongwah Mawtamur and has continued till date through these areas i.e. Via Rani which include Kynthong Paham, Damu Paham, Umterlet, Pathar Khaiong and via Lukhra which include Gorobhanga, Mawtyngkong, Jalut Rim, Jalut Thymmai up to Mawtamur.

4. Despite the status quo to be maintained by both the states i.e. Assam and Meghalaya, Government of Assam has forcefully encroached upon Nongwah Mawtamur by constructing the above-mentioned road and this has led to fear among the people of Mawtamur.

5. Time and again the police personnel and forest guards of Assam have been threatening the people of Nongwah Mawtamur and thus the inhabitants of Nongwah Mawtamur are living in fears.

“Therefore, we request you to immediately stop the construction of road and illegal encroachment by Assam Government in the said areas so as to provide safe and security to the people of Nongwah Mawtamur at large,” the memorandum said.

The JAC has also requested the DC to deploy the police personnel or security personnel to Nongwah Mawtamur so that there is no untoward incident as in the case of Mukroh.