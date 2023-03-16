Craft Bazaar gets on roll in NIFT Shillong

Shillong, March 16: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong is hosting a two-day Craft Bazaar at the NIFT campus in Umsawli Mawpat which began today.

Inspired by the “Swadeshi Movement” of the father of the Nation M K Gandhi, the event is showcasing a diverse range of handloom and handicrafts products from the North East India.

About 14 stalls will be exhibiting and selling exquisite works of 22 artisans/weavers from Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya with products like Cane-Bamboo, Jewelry, Handloom, Weaving, Embroidery, Dry Flowers, Black Pottery, Textiles, and many more.

Speaking at the occasion, Haj Dodung, Director of Textiles & Handicrafts, Government of Arunachal Pradesh said that the state of Arunachal Pradesh had tried to have some activities and recently he submitted the proposal to have an activity with NIFT Shillong, and if the Government approved they will have a programme with this institution.

He also said, “In the North East we have many tribes, in Arunachal more than 20 tribes were there, and they have their own design and motives, and only NIFT can assist them, individually it’s difficult for them to provide the demand of the market.”