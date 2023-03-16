Federal Bank aid to NHM in Meghalaya

Shillong, March 16: Federal Bank, Shillong has extended sponsorship to National Health Mission, Government of Meghalaya for the construction of two maternity labour rooms, one at Wahkaji PHC under South West Khasi Hills and another at Zikzak PHC in South West Garo Hills through their CSR programme thus contributing to the upliftment of the Preventive Healthcare system in the state of Meghalaya.

The in-principle sanction order is handed over to Ramkumar S, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Meghalaya by Noyal Baby, AEVP & Branch Head, Federal Bank, Shillong.