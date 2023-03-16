‘Gujiya’ in cockpit, SpiceJet grounds two pilots for violating norms

Shillong, March 16: SpiceJet has grounded two of its pilots for having ‘gujiya’ and beverages inside the cockpit during the New Delhi to Guwahati flight.

The airlines has claimed that the beverage and eatables were kept on a critical console which could have jeopardized the safety of the passengers travelling in the plane.

The incident occurred on Holi when two pilots were seen having ‘gujiya’ and a beverage inside the cockpit.

Soon after the authorities in SpiceJet came to know about the incident, both pilots were taken off the roster and an inquiry initiated into the matter.

In an official statement, SpiceJet said that the company has a strict policy for the consumption of food inside the cockpit which is adhered to by all flight crew.

It said that disciplinary action against the two pilots will be taken after the probe into the matter.