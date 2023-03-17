Ampareen Lyngdoh as Law Minister of Meghalaya?

Editor,

It’s disheartening to note that Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh has been allocated the Law portfolio amongst others and is now the Law Minister. The electorate of East Shillong Constituency must have taken pride over such high profile departments being assigned to their never-defeated and upright representative.

However, there is a flip side to this. Every conscientious and discerning person may ask how a public representative alleged in a criminal offense was entrusted with the high profile portfolio of Law and will now be in charge of the Law Department. Mentionably, the case goes back to 2017 when the Hon’ble High Court of Meghalaya canceled the appointment of more than 300 teachers who were illegally and irregularly selected in 2010 when Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh was the Minister for Education. Additionally, the Hon’ble High Court, in order to get to the root of the matter had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the controversial teachers’ selection process and the matter is still pending in the CBI Court at Shillong!

Is it possible that those accountable for the selection of cabinet ministers by swearing in the name of God, on March 7 last, were grossly ignorant about the conflict of interests here? But ignorance of the law and legal jurisprudence is no excuse whatsoever.



Agnes Kharshiing & Andrew A Jyrwa



People’s mandate was for NPP



Apropos of the news “People’s mandate against Khasi CM: Sniawbhalang” (ST: March 15, 2023 is very apt. Out of 100 electors in Jaintia Hills 40 voted for the NPP, 31 for UDP and 17 for INC, leaving aside three parties that got a single digit. In Ri Bhoi, 31 voted for NPP, 27 for INC, 20 for UDP and 11 for AITC, leaving aside four parties that secured a single digit of 3 and 1. In Greater Shillong 28 out of 100 voters voted for VPP, 20 for BJP, 18 for NPP, 13 each for INC and UDP. In East Khasi Hills over-all out of 100 who voted 23 went to NPP, 22 to UDP, 20 to VPP, 12 to BJP and 9 to INC. In Eastern Western Khasi Hills 43 voted for UDP, 24 for INC, 22 for HSPDP, 10 for NPP and 1 for VPP. In West Khasi Hills out of 100 who voted, 30 voted NPP, 27 HSPDP, 18 INC, 9 Independent, 7 UDP, 5 AITC, 3 VPP and 1 BJP. In South West Khasi Hills 41 voted UDP, 17 BJP, 15 INC, 9 HSPDP, and 7 AITC, 5 each to NPP and Independent and 1 to VPP. Over all in 1 Shillong Parliamentary Constituency 27 voted NPP, 25 UDP, 16 INC, 8 VPP, 7 BJP, 6 HSPDP, 5 AITC and 3 each to Independent and PDF.

In Meghalaya as a whole the NPP got 584337 of the popular vote which is 31.49%, the UDP got 300,747 votes which is 16.31 %, AITC and INC got 255, 742 and 243839 votes respectively which works out to 14 and 13 % repsectively, BJP 173042 votes which accounts for 9.33 percent of the electorate while the VPP got 100263 votes which is 7.49 percent and the rest went to other parties like HSPDP, PDF, Independent etc. These data confirm the statement made by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar that, “If they want a Khasi CM, let the people vote for only one party in the Khasi Hills. It is as simple as that. They can vote for the NPP or the UDP if they want to,” This is the political reality in Khasi Hills and this signifies that the people in Khasi region are never united but love fragmentation. So the fall comes when one is divided. But there is nothing to wonder about this because even in 1972 the majority of the people opted for independent candidates rather than the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC). Hence the history of fragmentation of votes keeps on repeating itself while we yearn for unity.

However the statistical data above is an indicator that the people of Meghalaya to a large extent have accepted the home grown National Party the National People’s Party in spite of all the odds during the election campaign where even Amit Shah used a ‘Jhumla’ that Meghalaya is No.1 corrupt state in India and most of the people in Khasi Hills believed the great jhumla and started hurling abuses on the NPP but the NPP leaders kept their cool. Lest we forget it was in 2014 when the BJP was on a campaign trail for the 16th Lok Sabha election when it promised that Rs 15 lakhs would be credited to the account of the gullible people of India, which it never did and when the media questioned this, Amit Shah the then President of the BJP replied that it was an election jumla. However the Government of India has rightly amended the Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules 2005 which is now effective from 7th March 2023 making it mandatory for banks and financial institutions to record financial transactions of politically exposed persons. Is this the new process of the Modi government to root out corruption? I hope it is. So that it conforms to what the Pradhan Sevak said nine years ago ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga’ (neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone else to indulge in it). Jai Hind.



V K Lyngdoh,



No takers for UDP in Garo Hills



Apropos to the letter “Zero for UDP in Garo Hills” (ST March 14, 2023). I endorse the view expressed therein that many Garos are convinced that UDP is far and large a Khasi-Jaintia dominated party and voting for it means a disadvantage for them. This was brainwashed into the Garo voters’ psyche by none other than parties opposed to the UDP especially by those parties that dominate Garo Hills. This is nothing but employing the politics of opportunism by playing the communal card during elections. That is one aspect. The other important aspect is that the Garo voters are shrewd during elections. They always are wise in choosing parties and leader and usually go with those who can form the government. This was proved right from the time of Capt WA Sangma till date.

However, the UDP is not dead yet in Garo Hills. It still has a sizeable vote bank in Rajabala, Salmanpara, Mendipathar, Rongjeng and some semblance in some other Assembly segments but it is an uphill task for the State and Garo UDP leaders to rebuild the Party in the western region of the State. The reason why the party is not getting MLAs from this part is because the State party leaders right from the President and other top ranking leaders have totally neglected the UDP leaders and workers from Garo Hills. They do not even visit them occasionally and infuse in them the spirit of camaraderie and the warmth of party fraternity. Even financially they are left to fend for themselves. Party organisation, district meetings etc are totally left to themselves without the presence and encouragement of the party top leaders

Even during elections the party candidates are given a paltry sum of only Rs 2-3 lakh rupees each whereas candidates of other parties are assisted with Rs 2 -3 crore each. On party strengthening and organisation, UDP has to go do a lot of introspection and go back to the drawing board if it wishes to make its presence felt and to ensure that it can wrestle power in the state in the next election, else it will further deteriorate whereas new parties like NPP and VPP are eating away its strongholds especially now that it is powerless and is under the thumb and subjugation of NPP.



Philip Marwein,

Sr. Journalist,

Shillong

Road rage a reality in Shillong



The road rage that happened yesterday at The Civil Hospital junction is a reminder to all that we have become so busy and have no time to spare that we will rush and try to squeeze our way through no matter how constricted the space may be. Traffic jams appear to have become a way of life for us here in Shillong that we either have to leave an hour before time if we wish to reach our destination on time or be stranded on the road.

What happened yesterday was no isolated case. This happens almost every day. The roads are still the same and there has only been an increase in the number of vehicles every single day. When there is so much traffic one tends to become restless and turn reckless drivers especially riders of two wheelers who display several stunts at all times putting their lives as well as the lives of others at risk.

To come back to the crux of the matter, the previous government did not find a solution to help ease traffic congestion. I fear that this newly formed government will again do nothing for the players are still the same. Those in power will never understand the woes of the common people because for them a vehicle with a red beacon, siren and escorts will force the traffic policemen to allow them to pass. The ones who suffer are common people like us. Until and unless the government gives priority to this serious problem such incidents of road rage, accidents and even loss of lives will occur from time to time.



Jenniefer Dkhar,

