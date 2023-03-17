Assam vigilance team nabs lat mandal in bribery case

Guwahati, March 17: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap in the office of the circle officer, Hajo revenue circle in Kamrup (rural) district on Friday and arrested a lat mandal in yet another bribery case.

The directorate had received a complaint alleging that Tankeswar Nath, the lat mandal had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant for conversion of the ceiling land of the complainant to myadi patta.

The demanded amount was later reduced to Rs 6,000 by the lat mandal.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

“A trap was laid at the office of the circle officer, Hajo revenue circle on Friday and Nath was caught red handed at 1 pm, immediately after he accepted Rs 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized in presence of witnesses,” a statement issued here said.

Subsequently, Nath was arrested by the team after getting sufficient evidence against him.

“In this connection, a case has been registered at anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station vide ACB PS case number 15/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Nath. Necessary legal follow up action is underway,” the statement said.