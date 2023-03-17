Cabinet nod for Capt Williamson Sangma State University

Shillong, March 17: Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday passed and adopted a cabinet memo to change the Captain Williamson Sangma University to Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

“Fundamentally, the issue here is we have created the university in 2011 with emphasis on high quality education, in the area of engineering, life sciences etc., but today the cabinet took up the matter of establishing its first state run university which means that fundamentally we have decided to bring this into the cabinet in-order that the captain Willaimson Sangma Technical University Tura now will become Captain Williamson Sangma State University,” said Tourism Minister and Government Spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh after the cabinet meeting.

He said, “Since this is the first state university we will offer courses in higher education in the field of humanity, commerce, general science, engineering, physical sciences, life sciences technology and related matters’ ‘.

“The proposal has been okayed by the law, finance and the personnel department and our efforts now will be to try and strengthen the various departments so that this university becomes a success story,” he added.

He informed that the captain Willaimson Sangma technical university amendment bill will be placed on the table of the house to make it captain Williamson Sangma State University.

Asked how long will it take for the State University to be functional, he said, “We have already passed and adopted a cabinet memo to change the technical university into a state university. What comes next is the infrastructure, the staff, the facility; these will fall in place”.

He further informed that once the university is made functional affiliation of colleges will happen.

Stating that probably the space available now will not suffice, he said, “We will have to go on expansion mode but with today’s technology everything is possible and I mentioned very clearly we will include studies in the field of humanity, commerce, general sciences, physical sciences, life sciences, engineering technology and related areas and professional courses as well. So, it is all inclusive”.

“The only hitch here is we already have a technical university at Tura transferring it to Shillong physically will take so much time and so in order to immediately have a state university you convert this technical university to state university so that you do away with all the challenges CUET and all ,” he added.