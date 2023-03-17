Talks with HNLC heading to a closure

Shillong, March 17: The State Government on Friday informed that the ongoing peace talks with the proscribed HNLC is heading to a closure.

“We made a reference to talks that are ongoing with the HNLC and which are going to a point of closure every soon,” informed Tourism Minister and Government Spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh soon after the cabinet meeting while giving out the excerpts of the Governor’s address to be delivered on Monday in the State Assembly.

Refusing to give further details, he however said, “It has reached a final stage but If I were to share everything the Governor will have nothing to say on Monday”.

Meghalaya government had appointed retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Peter S Dkhar as the interlocutor for facilitating the peace talks with the rebel outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Dkhar, who was a former deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, is being assisted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Adviser, North East and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer AK Mishra

Later, HNLC appointed the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) president Sadon K Blah to represent the outfit while having peace talks with the interlocutors appointed by the government.

The HNLC had sent the official communication expressing its readiness for unconditional peace talks on February 10. This was following the appeal made by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma while responding to the outfit’s peace offer on February 8.