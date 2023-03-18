VPP organises Rally of Gratitude

Shillong, March 18: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Saturday organised a ‘Rally of Gratitude’ at Polo Ground here.

During the rally, the party also felicitated the composer and singer of the party’s election campaign song, “Kongdeng Kongnah Ha U Prah”.

While addressing the rally, VPP president, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said that the performance of the party in recently concluded Assembly polls has surprised many of its political opponents especially after it had managed to win four seats.

Basaiawmoit said that the NPP even admitted that the party candidates have spoiled its chances in many of the constituencies.

According to him, the NPP would have ruled on its own for the next five years if not because of the VPP.

Meanwhile, he also lauded the people for their support and also the party workers who have worked hard for the success of the party.

It may be mentioned that VPP won four seats — Nongkrem, Mawryngkneng, North Shillong and Mawlai – in the recent Assembly elections.