Tension in Jharkhand over restriction on religious celebrations

Shillong, March 19: After the administration of Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand imposed restrictions on Ram Navmi celebrations, right wing organizations are up in arms against the government.

The directive of keeping the Ram Navmi celebrations a low-key affair, came after communal tension caused due to violence on Shivratri when an installation of a gate near a mosque triggered communal passions.

People in Hazaribagh celebrate Ram Navmi in a traditional way. However the administration has asked not to play recorded music. It has also ordered not to organize traditional plays in which bamboos are used. The acrobatics show has also been restricted by the government.

After Hindu organizations protested over the move of the administration, 209 protesters were booked in Hazaribagh recently.

Amba Prasad who is a Congress MLA from Barkagaon area of Hazaribagh said that the administration was acting like a dictator. She urged the administration to be sensitive towards Hindu festivals.

On the other hand Manish Jaiswal, BJP MLA said that the government of Jharkhad was trying to ruin the Hindu culture and traditions.