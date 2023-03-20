Delhi-NCR to receive rainfall with hailstorm, gusty winds

Shillong, March 20: An orange alert has been issued for Delhi and NCR region by The India Meteorological Department (IMD) for moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Many cities across the country are witnessing cloudy weather and rains for the past few days. Temperature of these cities has also gone down. The weather department has predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms in Northwest and East India.

IMD issues an orange alert to warn the authorities to be prepared for any emergency situation that may arise due to weather changes.

As per the advisory, Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds and hail at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover 26 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.