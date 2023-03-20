Meghalaya govt committed to find permanent solution to boundary row: Governor

Shillong, March 20: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan said that the State Government was committed to resolving the remaining six areas of differences which is an effort to bring about a permanent resolution to the long-standing boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam.

“Based on the reports of the three regional committees, an MoU was signed on the first six areas of differences between the states of Meghalaya and Assam in presence of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. This is imperative to ensure that our citizens in the bordering areas are not denied access to peace and development,” Chauhan said while delivering his customary address in Hindi during the first day of the Assembly budget session here on Monday.

The Governor further informed that the State Government had constituted a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Mukroh firing incident and was committed to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

Chauhan also informed that to ensure the protection of our citizens in the border areas, seven border outposts had been notified.

Governor stated that in a historic development, HNLC has indicated their willingness for unconditional talks within the ambit of the Indian Constitution.

He further informed that the peace talks had started, and the State Government was committed to ensuring that the talks are concluded at the earliest.

“We are also thankful to the Government of India for their support,” Chauhan said.

According to him, apart from maintaining law and order, the Meghalaya Police have focused on improving the investigation of cases. This has led to an upward increase of charge sheets at 39.76% in 2022 as compared to 32.2 percent in 2021.

Governor also informed that the state Police had made great strides and were working on a war footing against drugs.

“The overall seizures have gone up considerably with contraband worth Rs. 71 crores and cash amount of Rs. 60 Lakh being recovered since 2022,” Chauhan stated.

He said that the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to decongest the Shillong city. Thirty buses have been procured and a shared school bus system is being introduced at a cost of Rs. 10 crores.

“It is estimated that approximately 450 cars shall be removed from the street by this system during peak hours resulting in saving considerable time and cost. The Government has also prioritized increasing the road network capacity including the creation of several new roads to decongest Shillong,” Governor said.

Chauhan also informed that the Government has acquired about 807 acres of land in Mawpdang-Mawkhanu to expand the New Shillong Township. This will ease the burden on the existing city center and also help in urbanization in a sustainable manner.

He informed that the under Smart City programme, several projects were being implemented in Shillong city.

According to him, the reconstruction of the Laitumkhrah Market, Polo Commercial Complex, Smart Roads, Integrated Control and Command Centre, and Automatic Car Parking facility at Motphran are progressing well.

Governor informed that the creation of infrastructure for waste management is an important priority.

“The construction of the Fecal Sludge & Septage Treatment Plant at Jowai and the Solid Waste Management Plant at Khliehriat is in progress. Land acquisition for a landfill site at Tura has been completed and land acquisition for landfills for Shillong, Jowai and Williamnagar is under process,” he added.

Chauhan informed that the Government had launched twin missions -Piggery Mission and Milk Mission to make the State self-sufficient in pork and milk production.

He informed that a total of 413 cooperative societies have availed support amounting to around Rs. 80 crores to set up pig breeding units and fattening units under Piggery Mission.

“Under the PROGRESS program, 74,000 piglets were distributed to the poor farmers, to promote piggery and create alternate rural livelihoods,” Governor said.

He informed that the State has been implementing the Megha Health Insurance Scheme successfully in order to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for medical treatment.

Informing that scheme now provides insurance coverage upto Rs. 5,30,000/- per family, Chauhan further informed that the successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Megha Health Insurance Scheme enabled the State to be awarded as the Best Performing state under these schemes.