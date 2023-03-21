Border clash: Mukhroh village part of Meghalaya, claims CM Conrad Sangma

He claimed that different government programmes benefit Mukroh locals.

Once, Himanta Biswa Sarma, declared in the assembly that Mukroh is a part of Assam.

Sangma said, “I have made it quite clear that Mukroh is an integral part of Meghalaya. Data and facts support that.”

In response to a question posed by MLA Adelbert Nongrum of the Voice of the People’s Party, Meghalaya Chief Minister stated that the village had two polling stations and was a part of the Mokaiaw constituency.

“According to the census code, Mukroh is located in the district of West Jaintia Hills. During the most recent Meghalaya assembly elections, voting and elections both took place in Mukroh,” Sangma added.

Six people died in the clash that broke out on November 22 last year at the disputed boundary when a vehicle carrying ‘illegally cut timber’ was purportedly halted by the forest personnel from Assam.