Elementary school heads sensitized on National Edu policy

Tura, March 23: The District Institute of Education and Training, Resubelpara conducted a two day sensitization programme on National Policy of Education, 2020 for the Elementary School Heads recently for Samanda and Songsak blocks under East Garo Hills.

While the sensitization programme for Samanda Block was conducted from March 15 to 16, the same for Songsak Block took place on March 21 and 22. Both the p[rogrammes were held at the DRDA Hall in Williamnagar.

The Programme covered focus areas like Fundamental Principles of NEP, 2020, Basic Features of NEP, 2020, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Structure of School Education, Changing roles of the Teacher, National Professional Standard for Teachers, Curriculum and Pedagogy in schools with Dr. Aldrin B. Marak, Associate Professor and Dr. Junebirth A. Marak, Associate Professor of DIET, Resubelpara as the main Resource Persons.

The programme was intended to sensitize the teaching community regarding the new challenges and issues in the education system as spelled out in the National Educational Policy, 2020.

Almost 80% of the deputed Elementary School Heads from the two blocks attended the programme.