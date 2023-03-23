Entertainment Buzz

Shilpa Shetty returns to Kannada films after 18 yrs with KD – The Devil

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make a comeback in Kannada films after almost 18 years with the upcoming film KD- The Devil. Shilpa took to Instagram to announce the news on Ugadi. Wrote the actress, who was born in Karnataka: “On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in KD’s battlefield as Satyavati.” Shilpa made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baazigar in 1993. KD, directed by Prem of Kariya fame, is yet another gangster film in Kannada.(IANS)

Environmentalists up in arms against Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller

Environmentalists are up in arms against Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, stating that the shooting of the movie was causing problems to wild animals in Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KTMR) in Tamil Nadu. C. Rajeev, Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank based out of Chennai, told IANS: “It has to be properly looked into whether proper permissions have been taken for the shooting of the movie Captain Miller near the buffer zone near the KTMR tiger reserve. Local people have complained that the high beam lights are affecting the wildlife including elephants and tigers besides other animals and environment ministry has to conduct a proper probe as to whether permission has been granted and if so, then how.” MDMK leader and Keezhavapur Union councillor has already petitioned the district administration to take action against the movie unit.(IANS)

Rasika Dugal set to reprise role as Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime S 3

Acclaimed actress Rasika Dugal is all set to reprise her role as Neeti Singh in the third season of the critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime. The news was confirmed by the actress herself in a recent Instagram post, just in time for the fourth anniversary of the show’s first season. Rasika’s portrayal of Neeti Singh was both convincing and emotional, and she brought an added layer of depth to the already complex narrative of the show. Speaking about her return to the series, Rasika Dugal said, “It’s an honour to be part of a show that sheds light on the realities of society we live in. Neeti Singh is very close to my heart, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring her to life again in the upcoming season of Delhi Crime.”(IANS)