Opp slams MDA for ceding 18 sq km of land to Assam

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: The Opposition on Wednesday accused the MDA Government of ceding 18 sq km land area to Assam by signing a memorandum of understanding with the neighbouring state in March last year.

Making a strident attack, opposition members called for its immediate revocation. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was in no mood to give in and went ahead with the reconstitution of the regional Committees for starting the second phase of talks between the two states.

Moving a special motion on Wednesday, Congress MLA Charles Marngar regretted that the government did not fully consider the recommendations made by the previous regional committees while adding that several villages in Khanapara and Pilangkata sector, including the ASTC camp and Dreamland Resort are now under Assam.

Recalling that the government in 2011 had claimed over 2.29 sq km of land within Khanapara and Pilangkata sector, he added that the state is now left with only 0.55 sq km and the state has lost around 1.74 sq km just because of the MoU.

According to Marngar, even in West Khasi Hills, several villages under Khasi Syiemship were included in Assam even as he added that in East Jaintia Hills district out of 11.20 sq km, Meghalaya has got only 6.42 sq km and the state has lost around 4.78 sq km in Ratacherra sector besides fully losing the ownership of Malidor river.

Accusing the government of violating para 20 of the Sixth Schedule as well as the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1969, and the North East Reorganisation Act, 1971, he said that no prior consultations were held with traditional institutions of the state before entering into the MoU with Assam.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem of UDP observed that for the second phase of talks, there is a need to deliberate on the matter first while recalling that there is discontent in a few sectors about the outcome of the first phase of talks.

Pointing out that the several villages have to be regained in Block-II area as the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong has already written to the government about 22 villages, he added that the stakeholders need to keep their political affiliations aside and use their brains and not their hearts on the matter.

Nongkrem MLA, Ardent Basaiawmoit said that the MDA is not the only government that is serious on the matter and the previous governments were more transparent and careful while dealing with the issue.

He said that under this MoU, Meghalaya has given around 18.19 sq km to Assam while 18.6 sq km of land is with Meghalaya.

“In this situation where do we stand to gain and how can we allow the leadership to hand over more than 18 sq km to Assam,” he questioned.

In his reply, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the documents and claims submitted by the government in 2011 have been the basis of the negotiations with the Assam government and they are facing many challenges because of that report.

Citing an example, he said that when the Committee conducted a public hearing in West Khasi Hills, around 21-22 villages were shown to be part of Meghalaya in that report, but then people from 36 villages came and said they wanted to be in Meghalaya but the name of these 13-14 villages were not there in the report.

According to Chief Minister, some villages like Malang Salbari and Tarabari sector were claimed by the Meghalaya government in the 2011 report but these locations were shown as part of Assam on the map.

He also said that there were instances when few villages were put up in the report but during the public hearing, many villages came out saying they wanted to be in Meghalaya.

He also said that people’s will were also taken into account while resolving the issues as in many villages, people said they wanted to be in Meghalaya and the villages were included in Meghalaya and a similar approach was adopted and villages were included in Assam as well.

Sangma also said that the earlier MoU signed with the Assam government was in keeping with the larger interest of the people, adding that of the 36 disputed villages, Meghalaya has established right over 31 of them.

Stating that the inter-state boundary issue was a politically and socially sensitive one, the chief minister reiterated that there would never be a ‘perfect solution’, but endeavour has to be made for the best possible solution, adding that the issue was between two neighbouring states and not between two different countries.

Government reconstitutes

regional committees

Informing that the central leaders have asked him to ensure that the momentum is not lost for resolving the border dispute, the Chief Minister also announced the re-constitution of the regional committees for the second phase of talks. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong will be the chairperson of the Ri-Bhoi committee that also has Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Umroi MLA Damanbait Lamare, Mawhati MLA Charles Marngar, and KHADC executive member Jambor War as members and Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Arpit Upadhyay as member convener.

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh will head the West Khasi Hills regional committee that includes Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, Mawshynrut MLA Methodius Dkhar, Rambrai Jyrngam MLA Remington Gabil Momin, and KHADC MDCs Gigur Myrthong and Bajop Pyngrope as members, besides Deputy Commissioner Garod LSN Dykes as member convener.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar will head the West Jaintia Hills regional committee. Other members include Raliang MLA Comingone Ymbon, Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui, Mowkaiaw MLA Nujorki Sungoh, JHADC CEM Thombor Shiwat, and MDC Aiborlang Shadap. West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya will be the member convener.

It was also informed that the talks for the second phase with Assam would begin in April or May.