Dating rumours after Parineeti Chopra spotted with AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Shillong, March 24: Is actress Parineeti Chopra dating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha? This is a question several fans of the actor and supporters of Chadha are asking since both of them were spotted together on lunch and dinner in Mumbai.

Both Parineeti and Raghav were seen leaving a restaurant together in the videos shot by paparazzi. Parineeti stayed to pose for the photographers and chatted with them briefly before getting into the car, while Raghav drove off immediately.

But, Parineeti and Raghav are “simply good friends,” not romantically involved, according to insiders. According to rumours, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close friends ever since. Also, they follow one another on Instagram.

On Wednesday night, the couple was again captured on camera at Bastian Worli. Their images and videos went viral on social media. For the photographers, Raghav and Parineeti also struck a pose.

This comes months after Parineeti, Raghav, Adar Poonawalla, and goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan of the Indian women’s football team were honoured in London with the first-ever India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours.

Parneeti made her debut with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She last appeared in the multi-starrer Uunchai directed by Sooraj Barjatya, which also starred Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Sarika.

Pareeni is now preparing for Chamkila, a biopic on the 1980s Punjabi popstar.