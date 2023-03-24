Terrorist shot dead during infiltration bid from Pakistan in Kupwara of Kashmir

Shillong, March 24: A terrorist was shot dead while he was trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory from Jabdi area in Tangdhar of Kashmir.

The area in Kupwara district is located along the Line of Control (LoC) which has witnessed infiltration bids even in the past. Army said searches were underway to ascertain if there were more infiltrators.

This occurs barely one day after Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, claimed that terrorists from Pakistan infiltrated the region and killed civilians in the Dhangri village Rajouri district on January 1 this year.

He claimed that despite a decline in infiltration attempts, efforts to plan terrorist attacks in India from across the border continue.

He said “Security forces have been able to thwart the infiltration bids from across the border. There is a decline in these bids and we will ensure that no terrorist enters our territory from across the border”.