Rahul trying to become ‘martyr’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna, March 25: After Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise to anyone, BJP leader and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress leader is trying to become a “martyr”.
“Rahul Gandhi did the press conference in Delhi in a well planned manner. He wants to present himself sacrificial and take benefit in the Karnataka assembly election,” the BJP leader asserted.
“The Congress party has a number of prominent lawyers. Why they did not obtain the stay. Today, Rahul Gandhi has again told a lie that he had not said anything in London… When his party wins election, Rahul Gandhi thinks the Election Commission is genuine and when he loses, the Election Commission becomes bad,” Prasad said.
IANS
