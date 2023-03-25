Saleng asks govt to act against illegal check gate near Tura

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 24: Congress MLA from Gambagre, Saleng A Sangma, on Friday asked the state government to act against those responsible for running the illegal municipality check gate near Tura.

Saleng alleged that while talks are going on for the empowerment of the farmers, they are fetching a low price for their products as the traders are taking out all the tax money from the farmers that the traders are made to pay, starting from GST to illegal check gates of the Municipality in Tura.

Saleng said the Tura municipal toll gate is illegal as the municipality cannot be operating a toll gate.

Stating that he has brought the issue to the notice of the House and the minister concerned, he said that not only suo motu action be initiated by the government against those responsible for operating the illegal toll gates but the gates also be closed.

In reply, Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that such check gates are likely the offshoots of some political pressures.

Refusing to dwell much into it, she, however, said the points mentioned by the Congress legislator have been noted and it will be ensured that such instances do recur.