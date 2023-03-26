If poetry are songs sung everywhere,
Would amuse toddlers and grey hair;
If poetry could turn tears into laughter,
The line of hope wouldn’t be further;
If poetry could turn foe into companion,
Disputation would integrate in unison;
If poetry could revert back the time,
Would awaken the past, rich and sublime;
If poetry be either muse or master,
To tread wisdom would find counsellor;
If poetry is feasible as food for thought,
Craving intelligentsia wouldn’t be nought;
If poetry be the sky, a limit to reach,
Phoney pseuds would refrain to preach;
If poetry be the tool for compassion,
Would dismantle hatred and confliction;
If poetry could vouch for humanity,
A cordial world, would evinced reality;
If poetry is God, will halt pride to fall,
Thou grace would spread ‘Love’ to all.
.
:Sonny L Khyriem:
20th March, 2023.
Celebrating March 21st, World Poetry Day.
