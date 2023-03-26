If Poetry is God

If poetry are songs sung everywhere,

Would amuse toddlers and grey hair;

If poetry could turn tears into laughter,

The line of hope wouldn’t be further;

If poetry could turn foe into companion,

Disputation would integrate in unison;

If poetry could revert back the time,

Would awaken the past, rich and sublime; 

If poetry be either muse or master,

To tread wisdom would find counsellor;

If poetry is feasible as food for thought,

Craving intelligentsia wouldn’t be nought;

If poetry be the sky, a limit to reach,

Phoney pseuds would refrain to preach;

If poetry be the tool for compassion,

Would dismantle hatred and confliction;

If poetry could vouch for humanity,

A cordial world, would evinced reality;

If poetry is God, will halt pride to fall,

Thou grace would spread ‘Love’ to all.

.

 

 

:Sonny L Khyriem:

20th March, 2023.

                                                                                                         

Celebrating March 21st, World Poetry Day.

