PM hiding behind power: Priyanka

New Delhi, March 26 : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing the ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at the Rajghat on Sunday attacked the Prime Minister and termed him “coward” and one “who is hiding behind power to save one man”.

Priyanka Gandhi said, “It’s time to wake up and unite to take on the corrupt and undemocratic government which is trying to silence every voice which is against him, whose PSUs are being sold. They are not Rahul Gandhi’s property, but they are the property of the country.”

She alleged that all resources of the country were being sold to one person and people were getting unemployed, inflation was at high level, “but the government is trying to suppress each voice”.

She challenged the government to put her in jail, “but I will not bow down”.

She defended her brother, Rahul Gandhi and said, “The person who during Bharat Jodo Yatra was talking of harmony, unity can’t talk about anything which is not in the interest of the country.

“First they termed him papu, but they did not know that Papu was educated in top universities of Cambridge and Harvard. And, one day the Papu started walking with lakhs of people joining him even in snowfall and rain… so they decided to keep him out of Parliament so that he could not ask questions.

“The tide will turn from today… the whole nation will unite to throw the present regime, as the people have overthrown autocratic rulers.

“My father was insulted in Parliament, my brother has been given names like Mir Jaffar. The BJP ministers insult my mother in Parliament,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

While addressing the public, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that more protests will be done and it was time to hit the streets and fight the arrogant government.

“Why the Prime Minister’s whole government is saving one person and what is the relationship between them everyone knows,” he said. (IANS)