Russia to station nuclear missiles in Belarus amid tension with West

Shillong, March 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his country will place tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus. Russia will be establishing such bases outside the nation for the first time since the middle of the 1990s.

Early in the 1990s, Belarus broke independent from the disintegrating Soviet Union, and its ties to Russia grew stronger.

Following Moscow’s invasion, relations between the two countries improved. Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, has consented for his nation to be used as a staging area while keeping his soldiers out of the fighting.

The counteroffensive by Ukraine against Russia, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, cannot begin until more military aid from Western allies is sent. He told a media agency that he wouldn’t deploy his men to the front lines without additional tanks, artillery, and rocket launchers.

